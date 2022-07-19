Live Edge Music Festival Tickets on Sale Now Submitted article July 19, 2022 at 4:02 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLive Edge Music Festival Coming to JeffersonLast Call for Live Edge Tickets with Restaurant VoucherLive Edge Music Festival Coming to HVNCLive Edge Music Festival Partners with Local RestaurantsLive Edge Music Fest Coming to Nature Center Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!