Local Voice Teacher Finds Upside to Lockdown Submitted article April 1, 2021 at 8:40 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPreston Music Studio Open HouseSeasoned Vocal Teacher Returns to Lincoln CountyKefauver Offers Art Lessons Virtually and En Plein AirHeartwood Welcomes Beth Preston as Voice TeacherHarp Lessons in Alna Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!