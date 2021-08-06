Loughridge Paintings at CLC YMCA August 6, 2021 at 3:10 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew Art Exhibit at CLC YMCAArtwork of Sally Loughridge at Camden Public LibraryDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonLoughridge Paintings at CLC YMCAPears and Humans Featured in Freeman Exhibition Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!