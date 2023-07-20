Loughridge Show at Osprey Restaurant Opens Aug. 3 July 20, 2023 at 10:28 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLoughridge Paintings at CLC YMCASally Loughridge Exhibits at The Craignair GalleryLoughridge Artwork at Rutherford LibraryArtwork of Sally Loughridge at Camden Public LibraryLoughridge Exhibits New Works in Port Clyde Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!