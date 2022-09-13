Love Trumps Lava on the Big Screen at Lincoln Theater Submitted article September 13, 2022 at 11:02 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAt the Lincoln‘The New Deal for Artists’ at Lincoln TheaterReview: Portland Filmmaker’s ‘The Home Road’ Celebrates Migration, TenacityAt the LincolnAt the Lincoln Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!