Maine Art Gallery Announces Class Schedule March 3, 2022 at 1:28 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPlein Air Watercolor ClassesTwo Artists Show Coastal Watercolors at Pemaquid Art GalleryAnne Cronin Artwork in River Arts West GalleryArtist Judy Nixon’s ‘Floral Feast’ at PWA‘Color in Bloom’ at Maine Art Gallery Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!