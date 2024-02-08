Maine Art Gallery Completes Grant Funded Restoration Project February 8, 2024 at 1:42 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMaine Art Gallery Receives GrantAlna’s Village School Undergoing RepairsLocal Nonprofits Named Historic Preservation Grant RecipientsLandscapes on View at Maine Art GalleryRemove Future Financial Impacts Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!