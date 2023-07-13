Maine Art Gallery Exhibit Features Mainers at Work July 13, 2023 at 10:57 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPears and Humans Featured in Freeman ExhibitionMaine Art Gallery Calls for Art on the Theme ‘Working Maine’‘Think Spring’ Call To ArtistsOpening Reception for ‘Abstraction’ is Oct. 26Opening Reception for Maine Art Gallery Juried Members Show Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!