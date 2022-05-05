Maine Art Gallery Offers Ambitious Summer Schedule May 5, 2022 at 1:24 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLandscapes on View at Maine Art GalleryMaine Art Gallery Announces Class ScheduleAllen Exhibit to Open at PWA Office GalleryLate Summer Art Exhibition Continues at Sylvan GalleryPemaquid Artists Paint Plein Air July 17 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!