Maine Art Gallery Offers Workshops May 5, 2021 at 8:57 am Maine Art Gallery Offers WorkshopsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonColor Study Intensive with Carolyn GabbePemaquid Art Gallery’s Arter and Busch Deliver Contrasting Style and Vision ‘Figures and Sculpture’ Opening Reception is March 16‘Artists’ Choice’ Reception is Feb. 16 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!