Maine Fall Fiddle Fest in Waldoboro October 14, 2021 at 10:49 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWaldo Theatre to Host Maine Fall Fiddle FestOxbow Expands Tasting Room Hours, Offers Food Truck FridaysFamily Concert on Dec. 8 to Benefit Waldo TheatreFamily Concert to Benefit Waldo TheatreWaldo Theatre Supporters Gather at Brewery Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!