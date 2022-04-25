Maine Premiere of ‘Bright Star’ Comes to Lincoln Theater Stage April 25, 2022 at 3:44 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAt the LincolnSpot-on Performances in Heartwood’s ‘Into the Woods’DaPonte Offers ‘Stroll in the Prater’Tony Award-Winning ‘Red’ to Screen at Lincoln Theater‘Sister Act’ to Grace Lincoln Theater Stage Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!