Marcia Brandwein at Boothbay Regional Art Foundation Submitted article August 6, 2021 at 12:18 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesArtwork at Bristol LibraryArt Exhibition at Bristol LibraryMarcia Brandwein Artwork at Two Local VenuesBrandwein Exhibits at Legacy PropertiesArt Display at Library Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!