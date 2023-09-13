Marion Davies Movie, Music, and Book Event At Harbor Theater Sept. 23 September 13, 2023 at 3:15 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAt the LincolnAt the LincolnWaldo Theatre, MVHS Present Bicentennial Screening of ‘Carousel’Tapestry Singers in Concert in JuneAt the Lincoln Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!