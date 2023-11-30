Messiah Sing with Orchestra in Thomaston Dec. 12 November 30, 2023 at 11:55 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSheepscot Chorus to Sing ‘Messiah’ and Other Christmas FavoritesDown East Singers Announces Spring Semester RehearsalsSheepscot Chorus to Sing ‘Messiah’Christmas Pops! Concert in Boothbay HarborSheepscot Valley Chorus to Presents Christmas Pops! Dec. 8 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!