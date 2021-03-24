Midcoast Literacy Presents Free Readers Theater Event March 24, 2021 at 8:45 am Midcoast LiteracyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMidcoast Literacy to Present Free Readers Theater EventDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonWaldo Theatre Auditions for ‘Almost, Maine’ March 17 and 18Limited Tickets Available for Blanco TalkMidcoast Literacy Requests Volunteers Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!