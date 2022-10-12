Miles Art Committee Call for Artists Submitted article October 12, 2022 at 9:26 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFinal Call for 2022 Miles Hospital Hall GalleryHospital League Issues Call for ArtistsCall for Artists for Miles ShowsCall for Miles Show ArtistsMiles Call for Artists Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!