Monhegan Comes to Damariscotta February 22, 2023 at 12:11 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDorothy Eisner Show Opens at Gleason‘Kevin Beers: Points of Light’ at Gleason‘Kevin Beers: Isle Views’ at Gleason Fine Art‘Kevin Beers: Points of Light II’ at Gleason Fine ArtPears and Humans Featured in Freeman Exhibition Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!