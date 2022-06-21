Monhegan Museum Celebrates the Life and Art of James Fitzgerald Submitted article June 21, 2022 at 3:27 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMonhegan Museum Celebrates Life of Painter James FitzgeraldPears and Humans Featured in Freeman ExhibitionDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonWiscasset Artist Nick Dalton Brings New Life to HesperDr. Robert L. Stahl Retires from the Monhegan Museum of Art & History Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!