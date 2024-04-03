NCS Lions Get Creative In Art Club April 3, 2024 at 4:34 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPears and Humans Featured in Freeman ExhibitionRiver Arts Summer ClassesFiber and Clay Show at River ArtsSmith Sculptures at SaltwaterWiscasset Artist Nick Dalton Brings New Life to Hesper Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!