Needham Gallery Reopens June 10, 2021 at 11:43 am Franciska Needham Studio and GalleryYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPears and Humans Featured in Freeman ExhibitionMaine Art Gallery Members’ Show Closes June 5The Maine Art Gallery Opens Its First Online Exhibit‘On the Comic Side’ Exhibit at Philippe Guillerm GalleryGala Opening at River Arts on June 7 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!