New Agriculture-Focused Calendar Features Original Artwork by Maine-Based Artists Submitted article December 19, 2022 at 10:54 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPears and Humans Featured in Freeman ExhibitionRiver Arts 6-by-6-Inch Artwork FundraiserJune 17 Deadline for Pumpkinfest T-Shirt Artwork EntriesDamariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta T-Shirt Artist Competition‘Remembering Wally’ Art Exhibit Reception is Sept. 21 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!