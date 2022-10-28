New Art Show at Damariscotta River Grill Submitted article October 28, 2022 at 10:28 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta River Grill Celebrates New ArtPemaquid WatercoloristsThree Artists Featured in New Damariscotta ShowDamariscotta River Grill Showcases Three Maine ArtistsLandscape Watercolorists Fisher, Horst at Pemaquid Art Gallery Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!