New Managers at Pemaquid Art Gallery June 10, 2021 at 12:07 pm Pemaquid Group of ArtistsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew Faces at Pemaquid Art GalleryPears and Humans Featured in Freeman ExhibitionNew Artwork at Pemaquid Art GalleryPemaquid Art Gallery Call for New MembersNew Artwork Up at Pemaquid Art Gallery Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!