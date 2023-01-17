New Musical Program Submitted article January 17, 2023 at 4:19 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSky Family Celtic RevivalGlorybound in WiscassetWaldoboro Singing Circle to MeetVose or Virtual Wednesday SeriesCaswell House Concert in Round Pond Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!