Next Talking Food in Maine Feb. 17 February 7, 2022 at 4:48 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesIntimate Conversations Series Returns to Lincoln TheaterWorld Premiere of ‘Mumbai to Maine’ at Harbor TheaterKathy Gunst to be Next Talking Food Special GuestWiscasset Artist Nick Dalton Brings New Life to HesperAt the Lincoln Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!