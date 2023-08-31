Nobleboro Artist Joins Wiscasset Art Walk August 31, 2023 at 10:50 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWaldoboro Public Library Artist of the MonthPalmer’s Perspective’s of Maine Art ShowPalmer Exhibits at New Keller-Williams Realty OfficeNobleboro Artist Selected for New York ShowNobleboro Artist Selected for International Online Exhibit Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!