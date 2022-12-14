Novel Jazz Returns to Skidompha December 14, 2022 at 4:15 pm Alec WelshYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLast Skidompha Summer Appearance of Novel JazzNovel Jazz Returns to Skidompha Aug. 26Novel Jazz Brings Great American Songbook to SkidomphaNovel Jazz to Play Ellington, Strayhorn at SkidomphaNovel Jazz Welcomes Saxophonist Ralph Norris Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!