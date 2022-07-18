‘On the Water’s Edge’ at River Arts Submitted article July 18, 2022 at 4:18 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDorothy Eisner Show Opens at Gleason‘Small Works’ Opening Reception is Nov. 30River Arts Call to ArtistsIsabella Corwin Solo Show Opens at River ArtsAnnie Darling Encaustic Show in West Gallery Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!