Open Studio and Sale in Damariscotta Dec. 9-10 December 7, 2023 at 1:20 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPears and Humans Featured in Freeman ExhibitionPoints of View Art Auction at Oak Point FarmDorothy Eisner Show Opens at Gleason‘Let’s Think About Our Planet’ Show at Philippe Guillerm‘Dog Days of Summer’ Art Show at Saltwater Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!