Opera House in Boothbay Harbor Announces June Performances June 1, 2021 at 3:58 pm Opera House in Boothbay HarborYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPerformances Coming to Opera HouseDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonAcclaimed Irish Musician Sharon Shannon at Opera HouseSeth Warner & the Old Souls to Perform at Opera HouseApril Music at Opera House Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!