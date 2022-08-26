Paintings by Nicholas Aldus at St. Paul’s Chapel, Waldoboro Submitted article August 26, 2022 at 9:27 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonLeonard Meiselman Exhibit at Wiscasset Art WalkSavory Maine to Host Polly Steadman ExhibitTidemark Gallery Opens with Doug FratiScott White at Saltwater Artists Gallery Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!