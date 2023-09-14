Pastel Artists at Saltwater Artists Gallery September 14, 2023 at 10:13 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCarol Ast at Saltwater Artists GalleryGriffin Artwork at SaltwaterWiscasset Artist Nick Dalton Brings New Life to HesperSandra Griffin Pastels at Saltwater Artists GallerySandra Griffin Art at Saltwater Artists Gallery Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!