Pemaquid Art Gallery Calls for New Members March 30, 2022 at 2:17 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPemaquid Group of Artists Call for ArtistsPemaquid Art Gallery Makes Last Call for ArtistsPemaquid Art Gallery Call for New MembersPemaquid Group of Artists Calls for ArtistsPemaquid Art Gallery Call for Artists Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!