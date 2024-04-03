Pemaquid Art Gallery Issues Final Call For Artists April 3, 2024 at 4:44 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPemaquid Art Gallery Makes Last Call for ArtistsPemaquid Art Gallery Issues Call for New MembersPemaquid Art Gallery Issues Call for ArtistsPemaquid Art Gallery Calls for New MembersPemaquid Art Gallery Issues Call for New Members Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!