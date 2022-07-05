Pemaquid Art Gallery Outdoor Event July 16 Submitted article July 5, 2022 at 9:41 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPemaquid Art Gallery Closed, but Open OnlineLighthouse Park Artist Event, Tent SaleArtists Host Tent Sale and DemonstrationsPlein Air Artists to Fill Wiscasset’s Streets and BywaysLast Call for New Members Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!