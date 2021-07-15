Plein Air Artists to Fill Wiscasset’s Streets and Byways July 15, 2021 at 2:36 pm Maine Art GalleryYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLandscapes on View at Maine Art GalleryBoothbay ‘Art in the Square’ Call to ArtistsArtists Host Tent Sale and DemonstrationsAscrizzi Show Attracts Crowd to Maine Art GalleryLighthouse Park Artist Event, Tent Sale Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!