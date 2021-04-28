Poets Corner Saltwater Farming April 28, 2021 at 3:25 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonSandra C. Hilt Artwork at Medomak ArtsKilburn and Ineson at Pemaquid Art GalleryFrom the LegislatureKilburn Artwork on Display in Midcoast Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!