Pop-Up Studio at Wiscasset Art Walk July 28, 2021 at 10:35 am Wiscasset Art WalkYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPears and Humans Featured in Freeman ExhibitionDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonWiscasset Artist Nick Dalton Brings New Life to HesperCall for Artists for ‘The Boat Show’Call for Artists for ‘Little Holiday Show’ at Kefauver Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!