Ragtime and Boogie-Woogie Piano Master Bob Milne in Concert Submitted article August 1, 2022 at 4:05 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesStar Ragtime Pianist Bob Milne Returning to Opera House Aug. 22Army’s Jazz Ambassadors Give Free Concert at Opera HouseRagtime Pianist Bob Milne in Concert Aug. 23Opera House Upcoming PerformancesWaldo Theatre’s First Live Concert: Lydia Luce Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!