Reception for the Plein Air Painters of Maine at Nickels-Sortwell House Submitted article August 23, 2022 at 2:57 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonPlein Air Artists Document Scenery of Wiscasset and EnvironsPears and Humans Featured in Freeman ExhibitionPlein Air Painting Day at Castle TuckerPlein Air Painting at Castle Tucker Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!