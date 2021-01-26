Review: An Ode to ‘Otherness’ and Monhegan January 26, 2021 at 3:38 pm Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMaine-Made Film Comes to Harbor TheaterHarbor TheaterThursday Night Specials at Harbor TheaterHarbor TheaterLincoln Theater Launches Maine’s Newest Film Festival Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!