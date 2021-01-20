Review: Butter Up Cakes Shines in Grand Opening January 20, 2021 at 9:59 am Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Approves Liquor License for Butter Up CakesGluten-Free Cafe and Hard Cider Bar Coming Soon to DamariscottaFeed Our Scholars Paint-Party FundraiserWestport Island ColumnCOVID-19 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!