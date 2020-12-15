Review: Tapestry Singers Bring Virtual Holiday Cheer with Community Singalong December 15, 2020 at 2:41 pm Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesTapestry Singers Online Holiday CelebrationTapestry Singers Holding AuditionsTapestry Singers Holding Auditions for New MembersTapestry Singers to Resume PracticeTapestry Singers Concert Calls for Angels Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!