Review: ‘Witch of Harpswell’ Zoom Performance Sets Stage for Successful Future December 22, 2020 at 8:48 am Hailey BryantYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRiver Company to Release Zoom Production of Original PlayDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonRiver Company Theater Awarded GrantWiscasset Artist Nick Dalton Brings New Life to HesperPears and Humans Featured in Freeman Exhibition Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!