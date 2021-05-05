River Arts Calls for ‘Land and Sea’ May 5, 2021 at 9:47 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesOpen Show Opens Sept. 20 at River ArtsRiver Arts Call to ArtistsPealer’s ‘For Paint’s Sake!’ Show at River ArtsBabb to Teach Gouache PaintingArtist Jane Dahmen Honored by Maine Magazine Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!