River Arts Organizes Plein Air Workshop August 23, 2022 at 1:07 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta River Grill Hosts Three New ArtistsWiscasset Artist Nick Dalton Brings New Life to HesperDamariscotta River Grill Art Opening is July 25Sebascodegan Artists to Show in DamariscottaSummer in Maine Celebrated at New Art Show Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!