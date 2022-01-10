River Arts Temporarily Closed January 10, 2022 at 11:13 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRiver Arts Call to Artists for ExhibitionRiver Arts Features Black & White ShowCall for Entries for Kefauver ‘6 x 6’ Art ShowPears and Humans Featured in Freeman ExhibitionRiver Arts Call to Artists for ‘Black & White’ Show Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!