River Company Issues Casting Call April 1, 2021 at 8:37 am River CompanyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRiver Company Production of ‘The Boor’ Now Online‘On the Wilde Side’ Opens Soon at River ArtsArt on the Wilde SideOpen Auditions for River Company ShowHarper Kelly Johnson Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!