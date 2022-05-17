River Room Presents Sandra Kimball Submitted article May 17, 2022 at 1:57 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPealer’s ‘For Paint’s Sake!’ Show at River ArtsDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonPears and Humans Featured in Freeman ExhibitionSolo Show at River ArtsRiver Arts to Reopen April 1 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!